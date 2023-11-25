Tribal land transfer: Odisha government refers matter back to TAC

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Friday decided to refer the proposed amendment to Odisha Schedule Areas Transfer of Immovable Property (OSATIP) Regulations, 1956 back to the Tribes Advisory Council (TAC) to reconsider the matter which had snowballed into a political controversy.

The move to amend the regulation was aimed at allowing the transfer of tribal land to non-tribals in scheduled areas of the state. However, the BJP and Congress stalled proceedings of the winter session of the state Assembly seeking its complete withdrawal.

Earlier in the day, the state cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met and decided to send the matter to the TAC. Announcing it in the state Assembly, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Niranjan Pujari said the decision has been referred to the TAC for further analysis and scrutiny of the matter.

The issue was also discussed in the Assembly through an adjournment motion notice with Opposition BJP and Congress members describing the decision as anti-tribal. However, strongly defending the state government’s stand, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi said misinformation is being spread about the proposed amendment which he said is not in the interest of the tribals.

The minister said the cabinet decision was based on TAC recommendation. Members cutting across party lines had accepted the decision taken at the TAC meeting on July 11, 2023. The proposal was sent to the Law department for its approval. The cabinet approval given on November 14 was based on the TAC recommendation and the Law department’s nod, he said.

Marndi said several times in the past, proposals were placed before the state government for amendment of the regulation in view of the inconvenience faced by scheduled tribe (ST) communities in availing loans for small-scale industries or other businesses. Besides, they were also not able to take advantage of housing schemes of the state and Central governments besides other welfare measures, he added.

The tribals were allowed to mortgage their land only for agriculture purposes, he said adding the need for amendment of the regulation was felt for a long time. In fact, the inter-ministerial committee had recommended in 2015 that tribal land can be exchanged for government land for infrastructure development projects. The committee had also endorsed that government can purchase tribal land for infrastructure projects, he said.

Mortgage of tribal land for bank loan was also proposed, Marndi said adding the committee had recommended land of tribals can be sold for defaulting on loans. He said a proposal was placed at the TAC meeting on June 28, 2018, for the transfer of tribal land to non-tribals.

Stating the state government has always worked to protect the interest of tribals, he said around 4.5 lakh tribals have been given land pattas as per the Forest Rights Act. Besides, special development councils have been set up in 23 districts and Rs 500 crore is being spent for them in 119 tribal sub-plan blocks.

