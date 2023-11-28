Cyclone to form over Bay, path to become clear soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : A cyclonic storm is likely to form over Bay of Bengal around Friday, December 1, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday. Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over south Andaman Sea, a low pressure area formed over south Andaman Sea and adjoining Malacca Strait at 8.30 am on the day. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over south-east Bay of Bengal around Wednesday. Thereafter, the system is likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over south-east Bay of Bengal in the subsequent 48 hours, the national weather forecaster said.

“The exact path of the system will be known once it intensifies into a depression. A few places in Odisha are expected to receive rainfall this Sunday under the influence,” said HR Biswas, director at Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

Private weather forecaster Skymet said that more than 80 per cent of such depressions over these areas strengthen further to become a tropical storm at this time of the season. The expected cyclone will be the fourth this year over Bay of Bengal. The tracks of such cyclones remain mostly uncertain, to start with. Much of the clarity comes once the system intensifies into a depression, said Skymet.

Notwithstanding the future course, the entire coastline from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal to Bangladesh and Myanmar remains at risk. Storms emerging at this time of the season are known for taking a re-curved track, bracing Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. Bangladesh remains equally vulnerable to landfall of such weather systems, said the forecaster.

Meanwhile, the regional Met office has forecast light to moderate rainfall or thunder shower activity at a few places in 13 districts of the state on Tuesday due to a western disturbance. As there is moisture availability due to the western disturbance, the night (minimum) temperature is remaining above normal at a few places in coastal districts. There will be no large change in minimum temperature in the state during the next five days, it said.

