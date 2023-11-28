Need to strengthen infrastructure of ports: President Droupadi Murmu

By Express News Service

PARADIP: President Droupadi Murmu joined the Boita Bandana celebration of Paradip Port Authority here on Monday. She also virtually inaugurated a multi-modal logistic park and laid the foundation stones for a new reservoir and water treatment plant for the Port Township and next-gen vessel traffic management and information system (VTMIS).

President Murmu at the Boita

Bandana utsav of Paradip Port Authority

Speaking on the occasion, the President said Baliyatra is a unique festival celebrated in memory of the state’s glorious past. Celebrated since time immemorial, this festival is a symbol of the prosperity of maritime trade of Odisha. It also highlights the rich cultural consciousness of the people of Odisha which has a long and prosperous tradition of naval commerce.

Murmu said the sea has been a major means of strengthening India’s trade, commerce and international relations. She said 95 per cent of India’s total trade in terms of volume and 65 per cent in terms of value are done through sea transport. India’s ports need to function with greater efficiency in line with the global standards. Hence, there is a need to further strengthen the infrastructure of Indian ports and increase their efficiency.

On the day, Murmu interacted with members of the local fishing community members and women groups at Nehru Bangla. She also went aboard the coast guard’s special vessel ‘Amogh’. Among others, Governor Raghubar Das, union ministers Bishweswar Tudu, Shripad Yesso Naik and Shantanu Thakur, Odisha ministers Tukuni Sahu and Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, and chairman of Paradip Port Authority PL Haranadh were present.

