Sambalpur university in Odisha to launch 3 new PG courses

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur University is planning to launch three new postgraduate (PG) courses in Education, Commerce and Sanskrit from next academic session. The university authorities are awaiting approval from the government to introduce the three courses. Vice-chancellor Bidhu Bhusan Mishra said in March this year, a proposal on launching the new courses was submitted to the government.

“The university is awaiting a response from the government and we will again raise the issue in the high-power committee meeting scheduled in February next year. We are hopeful to introduce the courses from next academic session,” he informed.

Official sources said as per the proposal, there will be 40 seats in Education, and 32 seats each in Commerce and Sanskrit PG programmes. Currently, the university is offering 35 PG programmes including seven self-financing courses under 26 Science and Arts streams.

Though there is an Education department in the university, it only offers three-year integrated B.Ed and M.Ed courses. Many colleges affiliated to Sambalpur University are offering UG courses in Education, Sanskrit and Commerce. However, only a few colleges are offering PG courses in these three subjects due to which students are forced to migrate to other universities for higher studies.

An official of the university said the three subjects were selected considering the growing demand among students. While many students of the region will get opportunity to pursue their Master’s degree in these courses, it will also pave way for research work in Education, Sanskrit and Commerce in the university.

