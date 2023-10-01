Sai International remembers its founder Bijaya Sahoo

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sai International Education Group on Saturday organised a ‘Founder’s Memorial Series’ to pay tribute to its founder-chairman late Bijaya Kumar Sahoo.‘Advaya’, an artful experience for parents and students fostering bonds between them, was presented on the occasion.

The event was followed by a ‘founder’s memorial talk with mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik sharing valuable insights on the theme ‘Happy Minds, Bright Future.’

“In the journey of life, a happy and relaxed mind is the compass that guides us towards a brighter future. Happiness is subjective and immeasurable and one prominent emotion that we should all teach our kids is the power to be content.,” Pattanaik said.

Group chairperson Silpi Sahoo said, “Our school’s core mission is the promotion of happiness within education. Founder-chairman Bijaya Kumar Sahoo had consistently underscored the significance of the ‘Happiness Quotient’ (HQ) in one’s life, placing it in higher regard than mere intellectual prowess (IQ).”

She said Sahoo’s dream of infusing education with happiness has not only been realised but continues to flourish in the school. “Our unwavering commitment to this noble ideal remains resolute,” she said.

The memorial series was attended by over 5,000 persons.

