Home States Odisha

Sai International remembers its founder Bijaya Sahoo

She said Sahoo’s dream of infusing education with happiness has not only been realised but continues to flourish in the school.

Published: 01st October 2023 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2023 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Bijaya Kumar Sahoo

Founder-chairman late Bijaya Kumar Sahoo (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sai International Education Group on Saturday organised a ‘Founder’s Memorial Series’ to pay tribute to its founder-chairman late Bijaya Kumar Sahoo.‘Advaya’, an artful experience for parents and students fostering bonds between them, was presented on the occasion.

The event was followed by a ‘founder’s memorial talk with mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik sharing valuable insights on the theme ‘Happy Minds, Bright Future.’

“In the journey of life, a happy and relaxed mind is the compass that guides us towards a brighter future. Happiness is subjective and immeasurable and one prominent emotion that we should all teach our kids is the power to be content.,” Pattanaik said.

Group chairperson Silpi Sahoo said,  “Our school’s core mission is the promotion of happiness within education. Founder-chairman Bijaya Kumar Sahoo had consistently underscored the significance of the ‘Happiness Quotient’ (HQ) in one’s life, placing it in higher regard than mere intellectual prowess (IQ).”

She said Sahoo’s dream of infusing education with happiness has not only been realised but continues to flourish in the school. “Our unwavering commitment to this noble ideal remains resolute,” she said.
The memorial series was attended by over 5,000 persons.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bijaya Kumar Sahoo Sai International Education Group

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp