Odisha-based firm bags deal to build firefighting tools for IAF

BHUBANESWAR: In a first, Classic Tecnologistics and Trade Pvt Ltd (CTTPL) will manufacture augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR) firefighting operation training tools and cargo pallets for Indian Air Force (IAF).The IAF has awarded contracts to CTTPL for the two products, which are currently being imported from the US. The contracts are a major boost to India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat mission.

Founded in Odisha and headquartered at Delhi, the firm is the first in the country to manufacture the tools and cargo pallets that have been designed and developed in collaboration with IIT, Chennai.

The firefighting operation tool, which will be used by engineers of IAF fighter aircraft by deploying AR/VR for training purposes, is a high-end strategic product in the field of defence avionics and technically competitive to existing tools in the global market. The products will be manufactured both at Berhampur and Noida facilities of the company.

Along with the two innovative products, the company has also secured contracts for mobile container kitchens, field toilets and operational container shelters to be used by Indian Air Force.“The IAF recently signed two contracts worth almost Rs 50 crore with the MSME which will enhance the operational capability of not only the IAF but also of its sister services,” an official statement issued by the IAF’s media centre said.

CTTPL has also inked a pact with BEML India, a diversified company supplying products, services and support to defence and aerospace, mining and construction and rail and metro for development of rough terrain forklifts (RTFL) marking a significant expansion in their material handling solutions.

While the contracts from IAF will give impetus to self-reliance in the defence sector, the initiatives will open a future path in the field of indigenous defence manufacturing for development of high end strategic technology products.

CTTPL managing director Ravi Agarwal said five contracts valued around Rs 90 crore have been awarded to the firm. “The contracts are part of IAF’s emergency procurement. We will soon start manufacturing the products as per the orders and deliver within a year. The orders solidify our position as a partner in India’s defence and logistics sectors,” he said.

With the benchmark quality, reliability and technological advancement, Agarwal said, the firm is hopeful of more orders in defence and internal security sectors. It has strategic partnerships with firms in USA, Canada and UK.

