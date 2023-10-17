Home States Odisha

Tusker electrocuted to death by farmer in Odisha: DFO

The tusker, aged around 20 years, was found dead in an agriculture field at Paramsahi hamlet of Oraghat village near Ganua proposed reserve forest on Sunday.

Published: 17th October 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

The dead tusker lying in a field at Oraghat village in Koida forest range | Express

The dead tusker lying in a field at Oraghat village in Koida forest range | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  A day after the carcass of a tusker was found at Oraghat village in Sundargarh’s Koida range, officials of Bonai forest division on Monday said the elephant was electrocuted to death by a farmer. 

The tusker, aged around 20 years, was found dead in an agriculture field at Paramsahi hamlet of Oraghat village near Ganua proposed reserve forest on Sunday. Forest officials performed an autopsy with the help of a veterinary team and later buried the carcass. 

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Bonai Lalit Kumar Patra said the autopsy report confirmed that the tusker died due to electrocution. Burn injuries were also detected on its trunk. Investigation revealed that a farmer had intentionally put up live wire fencing along his house and adjacent farm field to prevent animal intrusion. The elephant came in contact with the charged fence and was electrocuted.

The DFO further said necessary steps are being taken to arrest the farmer responsible for the elephant’s death. Earlier, the regional chief conservator of forest AK Mishra visited the place where the tusker’s carcass was recovered. Members of the joint task force from the office of PCCF (Wildlife) and officials of TPWODCL also joined the investigation.
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
electrocuted Elephant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp