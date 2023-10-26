SOA’s oral cancer screening kit set to go into production

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An oral cancer screening kit developed and patented by a faculty of SOA university here is set for commercial production.The kit has been developed with the support of the Biotechnology Ignition Grant (BIG) provided by the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) under the aegis of Department of Biotechnology (DBT).

Professor of Oral Pathology and Microbiology department at SOA’s Institute of Dental Sciences (IDS), Dr Swagatika Panda, who has developed the cutting-edge oral cancer screening kit and patented it, has transferred the technology to a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company for production and marketing.

The clinical effectiveness of the innovation had been rigorously demonstrated through observational studies conducted at the departments of oral surgery, oral medicine and radiology and oral pathology at IDS.

“This patent assignment transfer represents high value collaboration between academia and the healthcare industry exemplifying the potential for impactful innovations to transit from research and development to practical applications for societal benefits,” IDS dean Prof Neeta Mohanty said.The collaboration was facilitated by technology transfer officer at TBI Dr Amaresh Panda.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: An oral cancer screening kit developed and patented by a faculty of SOA university here is set for commercial production.The kit has been developed with the support of the Biotechnology Ignition Grant (BIG) provided by the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) under the aegis of Department of Biotechnology (DBT). Professor of Oral Pathology and Microbiology department at SOA’s Institute of Dental Sciences (IDS), Dr Swagatika Panda, who has developed the cutting-edge oral cancer screening kit and patented it, has transferred the technology to a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company for production and marketing. The clinical effectiveness of the innovation had been rigorously demonstrated through observational studies conducted at the departments of oral surgery, oral medicine and radiology and oral pathology at IDS.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “This patent assignment transfer represents high value collaboration between academia and the healthcare industry exemplifying the potential for impactful innovations to transit from research and development to practical applications for societal benefits,” IDS dean Prof Neeta Mohanty said.The collaboration was facilitated by technology transfer officer at TBI Dr Amaresh Panda. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp