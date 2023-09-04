Home States Odisha

Cage fishery in Indravati reservoir

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The Fisheries department has introduced a pilot project to launch cage fishery in the Indravati reservoir under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana. The project entails the installation of two rectangular and one circular cage to enhance the income of fish producer groups in the tribal community.

These cages, constructed with high-density polyethene and PVC, were set up by the department which has provided leases to 30 members of Khambeswari fisheries societies. The objective of the project is to produce 20 tonnes fish within a span of eight months. The installation cost is approximately Rs 15 lakh with a 100 per cent subsidy and beneficiaries receive Rs 7.5 lakh with a 50 pc subsidy.

The producers will grow the Pangassius variety of fish in these cages which will enhance the livelihood and economy of the society members, said district fisheries officer Draupadi Majhi.

