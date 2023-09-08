Avaada Group to set up green hydrogen unit at Gopalpur

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Renewable energy company Avaada Group will set up a green hydrogen and ammonia manufacturing unit at Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Limited (TSSEZL) in the Ganjam district. Avaada GreenH2 Pvt Ltd, the green hydrogen arm of integrated energy enterprise Avaada Group, on Thursday, inked a pact with TSSEZL for the unit at the industrial park in Gopalpur. As per the agreement, Avaada Group will acquire 120 acre of land in TSSEZL to set up a 0.5 MTPA green hydrogen/ammonia production facility. Founder and chairman of Avaada Group Vineet Mittal said the green hydrogen and ammonia produced at this facility will be exported to markets around the world from the existing Gopalpur port. The utility corridor between Gopalpur Industrial Park and Gopalpur port will provide a dedicated path for smooth logistics and pipeline connectivity. Principal Secretary of the Industries Department Hemant Sharma said Odisha's roadmap for the green fuels sector is both comprehensive and ambitious. The project is slated to generate around 1,500 direct and 4,000 indirect job opportunities with an aim to curtail annual carbon dioxide emissions by nearly two million tonnes. This is the second green hydrogen unit in the SEZ after ACME Clean Energy Pvt Ltd, which has planned to invest Rs 27,000 crore in phases for its 1.3 MTPA green ammonia production facility. Avaada Group has sought the state government's permission to set up a 720-megawatt floating solar power project at Hirakud Dam.