Home States Odisha

Thespian Anant Mahapatra conferred GKCM award

Arupa Gayatri Panda and Siddhi Waikar received the same for Odissi dance, while Vishal Krishna was honoured with the Yuva Samman for Kathak and Arup Das for Odissi music (Mardala).

Published: 10th September 2023 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2023 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Anant Mahapatra

Veteran theatre artiste Anant Mahapatra receiving Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Award from SSU president  Rajita Kulkarni at a function at Rabinder Mandap in Bhubaneswar on Saturday (Photo | Shamim Quresh

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Thespian Anant Mahapatra was conferred the coveted Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra (GKCM) Award on the concluding day of the 29th edition of the OMC Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Award Festival here.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a citation. Mahapatra,  the recipient of Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi’s Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja Samman  -  2019 and nominee of the one-time Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit  - 2022, was conferred the award for his lifetime achievements and immense contribution to the field of theatre.

Apart from the GKCM award, the GKCM Yuva Prativa Samman, which focuses on reviving the all-important role of the solo artiste in the classical idiom, was presented to four exceptionally talented performing artistes under the age of 40 years. Arupa Gayatri Panda and Siddhi Waikar received the same for Odissi dance, while Vishal Krishna was honoured with the Yuva Samman for Kathak and Arup Das for Odissi music (Mardala).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anant Mahapatra Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra (GKCM) Award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp