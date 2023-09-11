Ex-Prez Kovind felicitated by Odia diaspora in Bahrain

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odia diaspora in Bahrain felicitated the former President of India and chairman of the ‘One Nation One Election’ committee Ram Nath Kovind during his visit to the Middle-Eastern country recently. Kovind along with his wife Savita Kovind visited the kingdom of Bahrain as its royal guest. Founder of Bahrain Odia Samaj Arun Kumar Prahraj felicitated Kovind with a Konark wheel during the occasion.

“The president was delighted to receive the Konark wheel that had grabbed the attention of the global leaders at the G20 summit in New Delhi. It's a proud moment for all of us,” Prahraj said. He said Kovind, accepting the presentation, said he will visit Odisha soon to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath in Puri.

