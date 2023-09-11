Patient administered insulin by husband at SCB medical college and hospital

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The state government may be planning to transform SCB Medical College and Hospital into a world-class institution, but health services at the facility remain in the dark. In yet another incident that exposes the pathetic state of affairs at the state’s leading hospital, a video showed a patient being administered insulin by her attendant in the corridor of the neurology department using light from a mobile phone. The corridor which went dark owing to a power outage did not have a staff nurse nearby to look after the patients who had no option but to lie on the floor.

The video shows the husband of the female patient drawing insulin from a vial and injecting it into her while another woman is seen holding the mobile phone. The incident occurred at 1:30 p.m. when the power supply was disrupted for more than half an hour.

“There was no power supply for more than half an hour. Even the generator set was not functioning. Not a single staff nurse was available in the duty room at that time. My wife was hungry and required insulin before having her meal. So, I took advice from a relative and drew the required amount of insulin and administered it to her,” said the man. He said his wife is undergoing treatment on the floor of the department’s corridor owing to the unavailability of beds in the ward.

“Generally, patients suffering from diabetics receive a prescribed amount of insulin themselves but a patient undergoing treatment for a neurological problem has to be monitored by staff nurses,” said a city-based health expert.

He said the hospital authorities should immediately make the generator set functional.

SCB MCH administrative officer Abinash Rout said the matter would be looked into. “We will warn the staff nurses to ensure such incidents do not re-occur”, he said.

