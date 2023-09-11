Home States Odisha

Secretary of Mines VL Kantha Rao urges Karnataka government, miners for production increase

Even as the state government has lined up new mines for auction, additional chief secretary, Steel and Mines DK Singh said all stakeholders have important role to play to make the auction possible. 

Published: 11th September 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

mineral exploration, sand mining

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Supreme Court has sought a response from the Centre on the need for putting a cap on the extraction of iron ore in Odisha as is being done in Goa and Karnataka, union secretary of Mines VL Kantha Rao on Saturday asked the state government and miners to ramp up production.

Rao held a high-level meeting with senior officers of the Steel and Mines department, Geological Survey of India, Nalco, Indian Bureau of Mines, major steel manufacturers and industries association here and took stock of the situation and issues relating to the mining sector of the state. While emphasising improved mining activities and an increase in the production of iron ore, a key raw material in steel making, Rao sought to know the steps taken by the state government for the auction of new mines.

Even as the state government has lined up new mines for auction, additional chief secretary, Steel and Mines DK Singh said all stakeholders have an important role to play to make the auction possible.  He is reported to have presented the steps taken by the state government for the survey and exploration of new mines.

Representatives of Tata Steel, JSW, Vedanta, ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, ASSOCHAM, FICCI, ICC and CII spoke about the problems they faced in the mining activities and sought immediate intervention of the government both at the central and state level. This is the first visit of Rao to Odisha after taking over as secretary of the Ministry of Mines on September 1. Since Odisha is a major supplier of iron ore, the union secretary visited the state to get first-hand information on the sector from different stakeholders, official sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
iron ore production extraction mining

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp