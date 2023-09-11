Three hills around Bhubaneswar to be developed as biodiversity and ecological parks

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the state capital facing green cover loss owing to rapid urbanisation, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has decided to develop three hills in and around the city as biodiversity and ecological parks under ‘Sabuja Pahada’ project. The parks will act as green lungs for the city and its periphery, BDA officials said.

Sources said the horticulture wing of BDA has initiated measures for the development of Sikharchandi hilltop with its peripheral area as a biodiversity park, Bachhera hilltop at Jatni as an ecological park and Budhha hilltop as a nature park.

While ongoing construction of a water-storage facility at Sikharchandi hill has been put on halt following an NGT order and strong protest by locals, sources said the agency has now planned to develop the hilltop and its peripheral area as a biodiversity park with amenities for visitors and massive plantation to retain its green cover.

BDA sources said as part of the project, 10,000 saplings of indigenous varieties will be planted on the hill and its surroundings in the first phase. Tall saplings of 10 to 12 feet in height consisting of around 30 varieties have been proposed to be planted. Besides, 8,000 flowering shrubs will also be planted at some select spots. Odisha Forest Development Corporation has been entrusted with the task of taking up the plantation work for which Rs 3.52 crore will be spent, sources said.

Similarly, BDA has also decided to develop Bachhera Hill Park at Jatni as an ecological park for which an area of about 30 acres has been earmarked for plantation and the creation of amenities for visitors. Sources said, DFO Khurda has submitted the DPR of the project amounting to Rs 8 crore. Boundary demarcation and procurement of tall saplings have already been started.

This apart, the Buddha hilltop development at Buddha Jayanti Park is also under progress where the agency has completed the nature trail, cycle trek, pathway, garden lighting and water supply work. Around 4,000 saplings will be planted and maintained for three years at the site by Chandaka Wildlife Division, BDA officials said. They said Rs 80 lakh has already been sanctioned for the purpose. The plantation work will be completed by the end of the monsoon.

In-charge chief horticulturist of BDA Ashokananda Dhar said steps are being taken to complete the projects at the earliest. “While plantation at Bachhera hill will be launched from Monday to revive the barren hill, plantation at Sikharchandi and Buddha hilltop parks will also be expedited. “These parks will help bring people in the city and its periphery closer to nature”, he said.

Green plan

Sikharchandi hilltop and periphery to be developed as a biodiversity park

Bachhera hilltop at Jatni will be developed as an ecological park

Budhha hilltop will be a nature park

