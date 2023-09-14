Odisha BJP Krushak Morcha demands settlement of crop insurance

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP Krushak Morcha on Wednesday came down on the state government for not fulfilling its promise of covering at least 35 per cent of cultivable land in each block under assured irrigation even after 23 years of remaining in power.

The first state executive committee meeting of the newly constituted Krushak Morcha of the BJP passed several political resolutions assailing the government for depriving a large number of farmers of the state from the benefit of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana under which an income support of `6,000 given to eligible farmers.

In a separate resolution, the morcha said the government has failed to streamline the decentralised paddy procurement system as the rice millers are still ruling the roost at mandi level. The seed replacement rate of the state is far behind of other states as the government has not able to provide certified seeds to the farmers.

Even as the demand for fertiliser has increased manifold and the Centre is supplying chemical manure as per the indent of the state government, the same is not reaching the farmers as private traders are diverting fertilisers to grey markets.

Attending the meeting national Kisan Morcha president Raj Kumar Chahar, MP called upon morcha members to launch an agitation against the government for its injustice against farmers. The farmers must know what the Narendra Modi government has done for them in the last nine years as opposed to the the BJD government in the last 23 years.

National secretary of the morcha and Odisha in-charge Pinky Shivraj Shah emphasised on distribution of responsibility to the grassroot members for wider outreach.

