Odisha: Over 800 kg waste collected from beaches

By Express News Service

BALASORE/PARADIP: To mark the International Coastal Clean-up Day, National Service Scheme (NSS) students of Fakir Mohan University in association with National Centre for Coastal Research, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India carried out a cleanliness drive at Chandipur beach here on Saturday.

Over 90 NSS student volunteers, faculty members and staff from the university took part in the drive. They collected nearly 118 kg of waste within one km radius of the beach.

A faculty member of FM University Dr Smruti Rekha Sahoo said at least 61 kg of plastic waste, 29 kg of tin and 29 kg of glass were collected during the cleanliness drive. Meanwhile, in Paradip, the coast guard district headquarters conducted beach cleanup drives and awareness campaigns at Paradip, Puri and Bateshwar beaches to mark the occasion.

Coast guard air enclave, Bhubaneswar led the event in coordination with local volunteers and other organisations at Puri beach. Meanwhile, Indian Coast Guard station, Gopalpur organised a cleanliness drive at Bateshwar beach in association with Tata Steel Foundation and Gopalpur Port. While over 1,150 volunteers comprising coast guard personnel and their families, students of various educational institutions participated in the drive, they collected over 698 kg waste from the areas.

