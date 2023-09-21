Railway Board hikes aid in train mishap deaths

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant development, the Railway Board has increased the ex-gratia by 10 times for dependents of passengers killed in train mishaps and road users who meet with accidents due to the railway’s prima facie liability.

The ex-gratia has been enhanced from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh in case of death in train accidents (as defined under section 124 of the Railways Act, 1989) and accidents at manned level crossings. The last time the amount was hiked was in 2013.

In supersession of the Board’s previous orders, the amount of ex-gratia for grievous injury in train accidents and mishaps at manned level crossing has been increased to Rs 2.5 lakh. However, the kin of the deceased will get Rs 1.5 lakh in case of death in any untoward incident (during the course of working of the railway) and Rs 50,000 in case of grievous injury. For simple injuries, the victims will get a compensation of Rs 50,000 for train and level crossing accidents and Rs 5,000 for untoward incidents. The passengers will be eligible for additional ex-gratia relief in case of hospitalisation for more than 30 days due to grievous injuries. As per the notification, in case of a train accident, Rs 3,000 per day will be released at every 10-day period or date of discharge, whichever is earlier.

In case of an untoward incident, Rs 1,500 per day will be paid for every 10-day period or date of discharge, whichever is earlier up to a further six months of hospitalisation and Rs 750 per day for every to-day period or date of discharge, whichever is earlier up to further five months of hospitalisation. The maximum period for which ex-gratia is payable to the grievously injured passenger will be 12 months.

However, the period for treatment as an indoor patient for more than 30 days will have to be certified by a railway doctor for the purpose of further ex-gratia payment up to the period of the remaining 11 months.In cases where the injured is undergoing treatment in a hospital other than railway, the treatment has to be certified by a railway doctor. Senior divisional medical officers will keep track of such injured persons taking treatment in hospitals other than the railway.

No ex-gratia relief would be admissible to road users in case of accidents at unmanned manned level crossings, trespassers, or persons electrocuted by overhead equipment. “Maximum Rs 50,000 will be paid in cash as an immediate relief for initial expenses and the remaining amount will be paid by account payee cheque/RTGS/NEFT or other online payment mode,” the notification added.

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant development, the Railway Board has increased the ex-gratia by 10 times for dependents of passengers killed in train mishaps and road users who meet with accidents due to the railway’s prima facie liability. The ex-gratia has been enhanced from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh in case of death in train accidents (as defined under section 124 of the Railways Act, 1989) and accidents at manned level crossings. The last time the amount was hiked was in 2013. In supersession of the Board’s previous orders, the amount of ex-gratia for grievous injury in train accidents and mishaps at manned level crossing has been increased to Rs 2.5 lakh. However, the kin of the deceased will get Rs 1.5 lakh in case of death in any untoward incident (during the course of working of the railway) and Rs 50,000 in case of grievous injury. For simple injuries, the victims will get a compensation of Rs 50,000 for train and level crossing accidents and Rs 5,000 for untoward incidents. The passengers will be eligible for additional ex-gratia relief in case of hospitalisation for more than 30 days due to grievous injuries. As per the notification, in case of a train accident, Rs 3,000 per day will be released at every 10-day period or date of discharge, whichever is earlier.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In case of an untoward incident, Rs 1,500 per day will be paid for every 10-day period or date of discharge, whichever is earlier up to a further six months of hospitalisation and Rs 750 per day for every to-day period or date of discharge, whichever is earlier up to further five months of hospitalisation. The maximum period for which ex-gratia is payable to the grievously injured passenger will be 12 months. However, the period for treatment as an indoor patient for more than 30 days will have to be certified by a railway doctor for the purpose of further ex-gratia payment up to the period of the remaining 11 months.In cases where the injured is undergoing treatment in a hospital other than railway, the treatment has to be certified by a railway doctor. Senior divisional medical officers will keep track of such injured persons taking treatment in hospitals other than the railway. No ex-gratia relief would be admissible to road users in case of accidents at unmanned manned level crossings, trespassers, or persons electrocuted by overhead equipment. “Maximum Rs 50,000 will be paid in cash as an immediate relief for initial expenses and the remaining amount will be paid by account payee cheque/RTGS/NEFT or other online payment mode,” the notification added.