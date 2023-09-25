President Murmu’s life is a message of hope: Kasturi Ray

Sandeep Dwivedy By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The incredible journey of President Droupadi Murmu signifies hope and the will to prevail over all odds, said Kasturi Ray, the author of recently-published ‘Droupadi Murmu: From Tribal Hinterlands to Raisina Hill’.The book that chronicles the life of the 15th President of India was released by Editorial Director of The New Indian Express Prabhu Chawla at the Odisha Literary Festival here on Sunday.

In conversation with senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai, Ray who is also a senior news editor of TNIE, said her book is based on research and interviews besides analyses. Apart from travelling to Mayurbhanj, the home district of the President to interview people who have been with her, Ray said she had the challenge to complete the book in a short deadline.

Asked on how she managed to write the book while working full-time as a journalist, Ray said she utilised all the time she had at her disposal.

“I wrote when not in office and not asleep. The times I had to travel, I had to take leave,” she said. On what struck her the most about the President’s life, Ray said “hope”.

“Coming from a marginalised section, President Murmu took life as it came without asking or aspiring anything. Her determination, will power and resilience were not only inspiring for me but would encourage everyone to face adversity. She lost all members of her family except her daughter within a gap of two years. But she went on without ever giving up,” Ray said.

She also narrated how spirituality helped the President tide over the loss of her family members in quick succession. That President Murmu bounced back to life again was possible because of her commitment to people at large and the support of her party members then, explained the author. The author said she has never met Murmu though she looks forward to present the book to the President some time soon.

