Odisha: No walk the talk by parties on women’s representation

BHUBANESWAR: Six months back political parties competed with each other to take credit for the Women’s Reservation Bill that granted reservation to women on one-third seats in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies with near unanimity.

Although it is likely to be implemented in 2029 polls, women politicians, who had expected decent representation in the candidates’ list this time too, continue to get a raw deal as the parties seem not so magnanimous in nominating them for the simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Odisha.

If the lists of candidates released by BJD and BJP so far are any indication, the latter has nominated only 20 per cent women (four out of 21 Lok Sabha constituencies). BJD has 26 per cent women in its first list of 15 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. The list of Congress candidates is yet to be released.

While the regional outfit has fielded only 16 per cent women candidates in almost half of the 147 Assembly segments, BJP and Congress are yet to announce their candidates for the Assembly elections. There are only 12 women in the BJD’s first list of 72 candidates for the Assembly polls.

Parties may have rained poll sops or promised the moon to women ahead of the elections, they appear hesitant when it comes to handing over political power. Like many parts of the country, Odisha is also deeply entrenched in patriarchal norms that often hinder political participation of women.

This election, BJD has prioritised women over their men counterparts only to maintain the existing power structure. This could be a strategic decision aimed at consolidating votes rather than promoting gender inclusivity. It has nominated four women instead of their husbands who had either won or came second in the 2019 Assembly elections.