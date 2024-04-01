Will fight to restore Odia pride, work for Viksit Bharat, say Das Nayak & Mahtab

BHUBANESWAR: A day after announcing his resignation from BJD, popular cine actor and former MLA from Korei Akash Das Nayak joined BJP while the party’s pick for Cuttack Lok Sabha seat Bhartruhari Mahtab was given a rousing reception after his return from Delhi.

The mood was upbeat at the BJP state headquarters here as Das Nayak arrived there along with his supporters. He joined the saffron party in the presence of state unit president Manmohan Samal, other senior leaders of the party and all of his BJD colleagues who had earlier joined the party.

Addressing a well-attended joining ceremony, Das Nayak said, “Inspired by the Viksit Bharat call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I decided to join the BJP. I will do my bit for development of the state and fulfil the aspirations of residents of Korei.”

Asserting that the fight for the upcoming polls is aimed at restoring Odia pride, the actor-turned-politician said his priority will always be Korei Assembly constituency and its people. Das Nayak who represented Korei from 2014 to 2019 said several of his dreams for the constituency remain unfulfilled and BJP will be the medium to realise them.