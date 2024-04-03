Pottery shreds establish maritime links of Barabati fort site in Cuttack

BHUBANESWAR: After excavating Chinese pottery shreds of 14th century Ming dynasty from Barabati fort complex in Cuttack, the Archaeological Survey of India (Puri circle) has discovered pieces of pottery belonging to both South East and West Asian countries from the site.

The excavation started by the ASI in November last year, aims at tracing the maritime trade link between Odisha and South East Asian countries and material culture prior to 12th-13th century.

In the last few days, pieces of white pottery ware belonging to the Tang dynasty of China; a large number of celadon, porcelain and glaze ware potteries belonging to China, Vietnam, Burma and even some from Arabian countries have been excavated. The findings are from trenches dug up in three directions of the ancient fort which was built by the Ganga dynasty on the banks of Mahanadi river.

Senior archaeologists of ASI and Odisha Institute of Maritime and South East Asian Studies on Tuesday examined the findings from the Barabati site. “These findings now establish that Odisha had strong maritime relations with not just South East Asian countries but also the West Asian countries,” said ASI (Puri circle) chief DB Garnayak who is heading the excavation.