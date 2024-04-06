From astroturf to poll pitch, Hockey champ Prabodh readies for new innings in Odisha

ROURKELA: In the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district, where hockey is a way life for majority of the population, the game has presented yet another Indian skipper to the poll arena with Prabodh Tirkey hitting off his political career as a Congress nominee from the Talsara assembly constituency (AC).

Not very far away, Dilip Tirkey, a legend of the game and a BJD candidate, has locked horns with BJP heavyweight Jual Oram from Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat.

With Prabodh in the fray, the Congress has loudly announced itself to regain its lost glory in the Talsara AC. Reserved for scheduled tribe, except the loss of 2019, the segment was in the kitty of the grand old party for nine out of 12 times between 1974 and 2019.

The Congress was faced with a leadership vacuum in Talsara after three-time MLA Dr Prafulla Majhi switched to the ruling BJD a couple of years ago. But the party seems to have found a worthy, young, energetic and popular leader in the 39-year-old Prabodh.

The prevailing jubilant mood in the Congress rank and file is credited to Prabodh’s widespread acceptability among the tribal population of the constituency. In a new avatar, the former hockey star has begun familiarising with the Congress rank and files and with his affable nature infusing confidence and excitement in them.

Prabodh said he never stopped connecting with the people but is yet to formally kick-start his campaign. He will attend an election strategy meeting of the Sundargarh District Congress Committee (SDCC) on Saturday following which his campaign will begin. “The Congress workers are excited and I am getting positive response from the people,” he said.