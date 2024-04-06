From astroturf to poll pitch, Hockey champ Prabodh readies for new innings in Odisha

ROURKELA: In the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district, where hockey is a way life for majority of the population, the game has presented yet another Indian skipper to the poll arena with Prabodh Tirkey hitting off his political career as a Congress nominee from the Talsara assembly constituency (AC).
Not very far away, Dilip Tirkey, a legend of the game and a BJD candidate, has locked horns with BJP heavyweight Jual Oram from Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat.
With Prabodh in the fray, the Congress has loudly announced itself to regain its lost glory in the Talsara AC. Reserved for scheduled tribe, except the loss of 2019, the segment was in the kitty of the grand old party for nine out of 12 times between 1974 and 2019.
The Congress was faced with a leadership vacuum in Talsara after three-time MLA Dr Prafulla Majhi switched to the ruling BJD a couple of years ago. But the party seems to have found a worthy, young, energetic and popular leader in the 39-year-old Prabodh.
The prevailing jubilant mood in the Congress rank and file is credited to Prabodh’s widespread acceptability among the tribal population of the constituency. In a new avatar, the former hockey star has begun familiarising with the Congress rank and files and with his affable nature infusing confidence and excitement in them.
Prabodh said he never stopped connecting with the people but is yet to formally kick-start his campaign. He will attend an election strategy meeting of the Sundargarh District Congress Committee (SDCC) on Saturday following which his campaign will begin. “The Congress workers are excited and I am getting positive response from the people,” he said.
A former star international player for India, and younger brother of another hockey great Ignace Tirkey, Prabodh is a household name among the hockey crazy Talsara assembly segment with the Balishankara block credited to have produced a host of high-profile tribal hockey players including the legendary Dilip Tirkey.
In August 2023, Prabodh permanently returned to his native place Nuapada of Lulkidihi mouza in Balishankara block after quitting his job with Air India and shortly after on September 4, formally joined Congress. Since then he is actively meeting people.
With the blessing of the voters and guidance of the senior Congress leaders, Prabodh is confident of a win. Only challenge could be Prabodh’s lack of knowledge of electoral politics. He faces sitting BJP legislator Bhawani Shankar Bhoi and BJD’s Binay Toppo.
Observers feel Prabodh, a Catholic, is likely to corner majority of the Christian votes at the cost of Binay, also from the same community.
BJD has fielded the Dilip, also Prabodh’s role model, from the Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat to pull maximum of hockey crazy tribal Christian votes.
Retired government coach Sylvester Toppo, who had coached Prabodh, said the hockey loving population have made up their mind to vote for Prabodh in the assembly poll and for Dilip in the LS poll, claiming Prabodh has a fair chance.
Sources, however, said it remains to be seen if Prabodh’s popularity translates into votes while admitting that Prabodh’s presence has ensured a tight triangular contest in Talsara.