Heatwave: Odisha government restricts work hours of labourers

BHUBANESWAR: In view of prevailing heatwave condition, the state government issued an advisory restricting the working hours of labourers. The Labour and ESI department said as sunstroke-related incidents cannot be ruled out due to heatwave this year, district collectors, labour officials and RDCs were directed to ensure workers do not work from 11 am to 3.30 pm.

The department also asked officials concerned of all state and Central government offices, owners of business houses, industries, shops and contractors not to employ workers during the above-mentioned period in order to protect them from heatstroke.

In case, workers are related to emergency services and have to step out in the sun from 11 am to 3.30 pm, employers will have to take preventive steps for them. The directive that comes into effect from April 6, would continue till June 15.

Besides, the department has directed the officials to make provision of cold drinking water, resting shades, emergency health services and stock ORS packets at workplaces. CDMOs and SDMOs have also been asked to ensure adequate facilities for people suffering from sunstroke in public health centres (PHCs), community health centres (CHCs) and ESI hospitals in their areas.