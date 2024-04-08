Political apostasy makes for an intriguing face-off in Odisha's Berhampur

BERHAMPUR: The Berhampur Lok Sabha seat is all set for an interesting fight between the BJD and BJP candidates Bhrugu Baxipatra and Pradeep Panigrahy, both of whom were in the opposite camps in 2019. While Baxipatra was the BJP candidate from the seat, Panigrahy had played a central organisational role ensuring BJD candidate Chandra Sekhar Sahu’s victory. Panigrahy was then one of the most trusted lieutenants of chief minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik.

However, the political situation has completely changed in the constituency after the BJP roped in Panigrahy who was expelled from the BJD following his arrest on alleged corruption charges. After getting bail, he turned into one of the most vocal critic of the chief minister and other senior leaders of the party.

Panigrahy, the sitting MLA from Gopalpur and three time MLA from the constituency, has considerable following in Gopalpur Assembly segment and other areas of the district. He was the go to man for the chief minister for resolving all political and other issues in his home district Ganjam. Though the BJD has left nothing to chance to retain the seat, the BJP has been further strengthened by Sidhant Mohapatra who joined the party this month and has been made its candidate for Digapahandi Assembly seat.