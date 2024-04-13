Servitors to stand guard at Srimandir doors to stop entry of non-Hindus

BHUBANESWAR: In the wake of frequent instances of non-Hindus entering the Shree Jagannath temple at Puri in recent days, the servitors have decided to take the matter into their own hands and guard the shrine’s doors to prevent such occurrences.

Secretary of a servitor body Pratihari Nijog, Ram Narayan Gochikar said beginning ‘Pana Sankranti’ on April 14, two Pratihari sevayats (servitors) of the temple will stand guard at the ‘Singhadwara’ or Lions Gate to prevent entry of non-Hindus into the temple. In the first phase, they will do so twice a day - once during ‘Dwara Phita’ ritual in the morning and then again during ‘Sandhya Arati’ in the evening.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Act, 1955, prohibits entry of non-Hindus into the shrine. A proposal was earlier submitted by the Pratihari servitors to the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) which has been accepted. It is, however, yet to be vetted by the temple managing committee and the Chhatisha Nijog.

As per the record of rights of Shree Jagannath temple, Pratihari servitors have been assigned Singhadwara Pratihari Seva under which they are responsible for managing the crowd in the temple, keeping a watch on movement of devotees and maintaining guard during movement of ‘bhoga’ from the temple kitchen to the sanctum sanctorum, among other things.