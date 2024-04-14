Odisha's Balangir sheds royal clash as it readies for a tri-cornered fight

BHUBANESWAR: After witnessing fight between royal families in three consecutive elections, the Balangir Lok Sabha constituency is set for a change with one royal, a turncoat and an actor pitted against each other this time.

Sitting MP Sangeeta Singh Deo is going to face a three-time MLA and former minister Surendra Singh Bhoi of the BJD and actor-turned-politician Manoj Mishra of Congress.

Sangeeta, the Maharani of Balangir royal family and wife of former minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, was elected to the parliament thrice consecutively from 1998 till 2004 when the saffron party fought elections in alliance with the BJD. After the alliance broke before 2009 elections, she lost the seat to her brother-in-law Kalikesh Singh Deo of BJD twice. She, however, retained the seat by defeating Kalikesh in a three-cornered contest in 2019.