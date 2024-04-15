Odisha: Mahabishuba Sankranti celebrated with fervour

PURI/JEYPORE: Celebrations marked Mahabishuba Sankranti, the auspicious occasion marking the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, with elaborate rituals conducted at the Srimandir and various ‘jagaghars’ (schools of martial arts).

The day commenced with special ceremonies at Srimandir, where devotees gathered to pay obeisance to Lord Hanuman, revered as the protector of the sacred temple.

Offerings of Chhatua pana, a traditional drink, were made to the deity, followed by distribution among the faithful. After the rituals at Srimandir, the idol of Hanuman was taken in a procession to Jagannathballav Mutt, where a special ritual was conducted, reinforcing the spiritual significance of the day.

Similar rituals took place in all ‘jagaghars’ across the region. In households across Odisha, families prepared and offered ‘pana’ to Lord Hanuman.

Besides, Hanuman temples like Sidha Mahavir and Siruli Mahavir witnessed yajnas, fervent prayers and offerings.

Mahabishuba Sankranti not only commemorates the birth of Lord Hanuman but also serves as the Odia New Year, symbolising renewal and auspicious beginnings. The almanac for the new year, prepared by pundits of Srimandir and launched on Dola Purnami day, came into effect on the day.

Similarly in Jeypore, celebrations were held to commemorate Odia New Year and Mahabishuba Sankranti on the day. From daybreak temples in Jeypore, Koraput, Sunabeda, Kotpad, and Damanjodi were abuzz with devotees flocking to partake in the auspicious rituals of the day.

The Sabar Srikhetra of Koraput witnessed a surge in devotees on the day. Traditionally, a special ‘pana’ offering was made to the Trinity following the customary rituals. In addition to religious observances, cultural programmes and religious congregations were organised across Jeypore, Koraput, and surrounding areas.