Odisha: Runaya promises to make metal the greenway

JHARSUGUDA: In a move towards addressing environmental concerns, Runaya, a leader in sustainable manufacturing and recycling, has unveiled its state-of-the-art calcium aluminate plant in Jharsuguda recently.

Keeping sustainability at its core, Runaya’s Green Aluminium Recovery Plant is at the centre of technology-enabled innovation. By harnessing green raw materials like depleted dross, Runaya is spearheading the transition towards a circular economy, thereby significantly reducing its carbon footprint and addressing a major industry challenge. The heaps of dross which would have either acquired large areas at the plant sites or gone into landfills are now being converted into value added products.

Runaya processes aluminum dross using an exclusive technology to recover aluminum. Compared to other global competitors, Runaya recovers 90% of available aluminum from the dross and it further processes residual dross to manufacture value added products. The total plant capacity is 30,000 MT (briquettes + calcium aluminate) of which calcium aluminate is 12,000 MT, representing a strategic expansion of Runaya’s Green Aluminium portfolio. It will mark introduction of the environment friendly ‘RuCal Green’ calcium aluminate to its Steel Slag Conditioner segment along with value-added products essential for steelmaking, aligning with a zero waste and zero-discharge strategy. What sets Runaya’s calcium aluminate products apart are their environmentally conscious attributes product homogeneity while tailoring solutions to meet clients’ specific needs.

Runaya has already been granted patents for ‘Manufacturing of Alumina from Dross’ and ‘Activation unit of Dross’. Besides, 50 more patents are in pipeline.

CEO and co-founder of Runaya, Ananya Agarwal said, “Innovation and sustainability are ingrained in our dna at Runaya. The launch of our calcium aluminate plant underscores our commitment to pioneering environment-friendly solutions in the metals industry. We are not just building a plant, we are cultivating a legacy of responsible manufacturing.”