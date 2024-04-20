Former deputy speaker Ram Chandra Panda joins BJP

BHUBANESWAR: Former deputy speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly Ram Chandra Panda, who had quit BJD recently, joined BJP here on Friday along with hundreds of his supporters. It was a homecoming for Panda who had quit the BJP in January, 2017 and joined the regional party following differences with the state leadership of the saffron party.

Welcoming Panda back to BJP, state president Manmohan Samal said the misrule of BJD will end after the elections. Samal said BJP will come to power both in the Centre and the state. Chairman of Ganjam NAC Pratibha Padhi, several councillors and local BJD leaders joined the BJP on the occasion. Former president of the state BJP Samir Mohanty, BJD candidate for the Berhampur Lok Sabha seat Pradip Panigrahy and other senior leaders were present.