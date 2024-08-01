Bomb blast case in Odisha: Five held

DHENKANAL: Local police have dismantled a well-organised extortion gang targeting builders and contractors in the region on Wednesday. The gang had threatened builder Susanta Sahu of Khamar Sahi, demanding money three days back. When Sahu refused, two members of the gang attempted to intimidate him by throwing a bomb at his house, which fortunately only damaged the gate.

The gang members, all residents of Dhenkanal town, were arrested and forwarded to court. Police seized two live bombs, two mobile phones and two motorcycles from the gang.

ASP Bhabani Shankar Udgata said the arrests were made within three days of the incident. The gang members have several criminal cases registered against them.