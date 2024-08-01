Rain deficit induces drought fear among Sundargarh farmers

ROURKELA: With deficit rain situation persisting in Sundargarh district during most of the monsoon, farmers here are worried over the possibility of a drought-like situation which, they fear, will affect paddy cultivation in their areas.

The situation has brought paddy transplantation and broadcasting operations to a grinding halt in major parts of the district.

If agriculture authorities are to be believed, the district is lagging far behind with regards to paddy transplantation and broadcasting operations owing to deficit rainfall in July by 47 per cent. The same situation was witnessed in June too, which received 42 per cent less than normal rain this year.

Normal rainfall for July has been downwardly revised to 352.2 mm from the previous 383.4 mm. While Bargaon is the worst affected receiving 105 mm rain, Hemgir block has recorded the highest rain at 363 mm. Meanwhile, Bonai, Gurundia, Nuagaon, Lefripada, Subdega and Tangarpali received between 202 mm and 238 mm rain. Balishankara, Bisra, Koida, Kuanrmunda, Kutra, Lahunipada, Lathikata, Rajgangpur and Sundargarh blocks received between 150 mm and 187 mm.

Samuel Toppo, a marginal farmer of Bargaon block said majority of paddy farmers depend on monsoon rain for kharif cultivation as irrigation coverage in the district is poor. “In ideal conditions, paddy transplantation and broadcasting activities should have been completed by now,” he said.