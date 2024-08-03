BSF GD Khurania repatriated to Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Friday approved the premature repatriation of senior IPS officer Yogesh Bahadur Khurania to his parent cadre in Odisha

Khurania was serving as special DG of the Border Security Force (BSF). An order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said the 1990 batch IPS officer’s repatriation is approved with immediate effect.

On the day, the AM Prasad, a 1989 batch IPS officer of the state, was sent on deputation and posted as special DG of CRPF.

Even as changes take effect, the Odisha government is yet to appoint a full-time Director General of Police for the state. Currently, the police force is headed by Arun Kumar Sarangi, a 1990 batch officer who was appointed in-charge DGP in January.

With Prasad heading on central deputation, the four senior most officers in DG ranks are Arun Kumar Ray (1988), SM Narvane (1989), Khuarnia and Sudhanu Sarangi (1990).