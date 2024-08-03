Odisha posts 16% growth in July GST

BHUBANESWAR: The gross GST collection in Odisha has gone up by 16 per cent in July. The state has collected Rs 4,925.02 crore last month as against Rs 4,245.40 crore collected during the corresponding period in 2023.

The progressive gross tax collection up to July this fiscal stood at Rs 20,841.33 crore. The total tax revenue generated during the April-July period was Rs 18,058.84 crore last year, posting a growth rate of 15.41 per cent.

With an overall collection of Rs 2,035.18 crore, Odisha has registered a growth rate of 25 per cent in state GST collection and IGST settlement in July. The collection was Rs 1,628.43 crore during the same month last year.

The progressive collection under state GST up to July this financial year stood at Rs 8,866.95 crore, up by 25.67 per cent against the progressive collection of the corresponding period last year. The progressive collection was Rs 7,055.53 crore in the first four months of the last fiscal.

The collection under all Acts monitored by the Commissionerate of CT and GST in Odisha during July was Rs 3,209.66 crore. Last year, the overall collection was Rs 2,716.52 crore in July. The progressive growth rate up to July under all Acts including OGST/ IGST Settlement/VAT and profession tax stood at 19.6 per cent.

The GST Commissionerate informed that 21.02 lakh waybills were generated last month with a growth of 4.44 per cent. The rising number of waybills and revenue reflects the buoyancy in the state economy, officials said.