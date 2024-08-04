Two Bol Bom devotees among 3 killed by speeding truck in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Three persons, including two Bol Bom devotees and an elderly man, were crushed to death by a speeding truck at Dimiria chowk on NH-16 under Khallikote police jurisdiction in Ganjam district on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Pappu Nahak and Ranji Nahak, both Bol Bom devotees from Banapur, and Banamali Patra from Dalibati village under Dimiria Panchayat.

The two devotees were on their way to collect water from the Rushikulya river near Ganjam town when the truck, loaded with fish from Andhra Pradesh to Bhubaneswar, lost control and mowed them down.

The truck also hit Banamali before overturning. Khallikote police reached the spot and shifted the three victims to the hospital, where they were declared dead. The truck driver and helper sustained injuries and were apprehended for questioning.