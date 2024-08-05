Rourkela government college courses receive permanent affiliations

ROURKELA: Sambalpur University (SU) has granted permanent affiliation to various degree, self-financing and PG courses offered by Government Autonomous College, Rourkela from 2023-24 academic session.

The university has granted permanent affiliation to Plus Three Arts with 520 seats and Honours courses in Economics, Education, English, Hindi, History, Odia, Philosophy, Political Science, Psychology, Sociology, Anthropology, Geography, Home Science, Library and Information Science, Public Administration and Sanskrit.

Permanent affiliation was also granted to Plus Three Science with 304 seats and Honours courses in Physics, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Statistics, Botany and Zoology along with Plus Three Commerce with 192 seats and Honours courses in Accountancy (Group).

Similarly, permanent affiliation for self-financing courses in Computer Science with 96 seats, ETC with 32 seats, MTC with 24, Biotechnology with 28, Journalism and Mass Communication with 32, Tourism and Hospitality Management with 32 and BCA with 64 seats was also granted.

Permanent affiliation for PG Arts with 416 seats in Odia, English, Economics, Education, Hindi, History, Political Science, Psychology, Sociology, Anthropology, Geography, Home Science, Library and Information Science, Public Administration and Sanskrit was granted.

This apart, permanent affiliation was granted to PG in Science with 240 seats in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Statistics, Botany, Zoology and Geology along with self-financing M Com course with 64 seats, M Sc in Computer Science with 64 seats, MA in Journalism and Mass Communication with 32 seats.