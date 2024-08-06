Slow progress on Rs 155 crore Subarnarekha Bridge sparks local outrage in Balasore, Odisha

BALASORE: It was the year 2019 and the then Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid the foundation of a bridge over Subarnarekha river at Pantei in Baliapal block to connect remote areas and some parts of West Bengal. But as is the case with several government projects, this one too is yet to get over.

The government had approved Rs 155 crore for the bridge to connect various places in Baliapal, Bhograi, Jaleswar and Basta blocks in Balasore and a few areas in West Bengal. The slow pace of the construction has led to resentment among locals who have urged the district administration and other authorities concerned to ensure the project is completed on time.

The bridge when completed will be the lifeline of Baliapal, Bhograi, Jaleswar and Basta blocks in the district. Besides, people from West Bengal will be able to reach the blocks which are business hubs. Sources said residents of Rasalpur in Bhograi depend on Baliapal block for official works and crossing the river regularly is a tough task.

Elderly persons too find it difficult to reach Bishnupur panchayat for availing their old-age pensions. Executive officer of Public Works Department Pinaki Prasad Swain said construction of the bridge was stopped by the agency which was entrusted with the project. He said the agency has been directed to complete construction of the bridge by September, 2025. As per reports, nearly 53 per cent of the construction has already been completed.