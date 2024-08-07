Personal security officer, cousin found dead with gunshot wounds in Odisha

BALANGIR: Two persons were found dead with gunshot wounds on their heads at Jurimal village under Binka block of the district here on Tuesday. The third person also present at the spot is absconding.

The deceased are Manoj Jhankar (30) and his cousin Seshadev Jhankar (28). Manoj was working as the personal security officer of former minister and Sonepur MLA Niranjan Pujari .

Preliminary reports suggest an argument during a friendly gathering near a poultry farm escalated, resulting in the shooting. The reason behind the incident, though, remains unclear, police said.

On being taken to the hospital, doctors declared them dead. Meanwhile, identity of the third man is yet to be ascertained and he is reportedly absconding.

IG Police Himanshu Lal and the SP Yashpratap Shrimal visited the spot. The bodies have been moved to Binka police station.

SDPO Pratap Tripathy said a case was registered and investigation is underway.