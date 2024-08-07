Unsafe school buildings push students to study in cowshed in Odisha

BHAWANIPATNA: Students in many remote villages of Kalahandi district are forced to study in difficult circumstances due to lack of school buildings and classrooms. In the absence of proper infrastructure, they are either forced to study in cowshed or make do in the dilapidated structures that pose threat to their lives.

In Dumuri village, a tribal-dominated area under Dudkaranja GP of M Rampur block in the district, cowshed is the only option.

The primary school building in Dumuri has been abandoned for the past four years due to its dilapidated condition. Despite plans for a new building, construction is yet to commence, forcing classes for grades I through V to be conducted in an unhygienic cowshed.

President of the school managing committee, Bhabe Patra, said the institution not only faces infrastructural issues but also was struggling with irregular attendance by the only teacher. The education department, however, appointed a second teacher this year, albeit without addressing the root problem of inadequate facilities.

The assistant block education officer of M Rampur block assured that tenders for the new school building have been called, and construction will begin once the tender process is finalised.

Dumuri village is not an isolated case. In Karlakot village under Banijara GP of Junagarh block, new school building construction has been going on since last year, with classes still being held in the unsafe, dilapidated old building.

Similarly, Bandhpari village faces the same issue, with students forced to study in unsafe conditions.