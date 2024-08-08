CM Mohan Charan Majhi invites US industries to Utkarsh Utkal conclave

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday sought greater cooperation between US and Odisha in different sectors like industries, education, renewable energy, tourism and culture.

The CM expressed his desire for US investment in semi-conductor industry in Odisha during a meeting with Consul General of the USA at Hyderabad Jennifer Larson at Lok Seva Bhawan here.

Larson paid a courtesy call to Majhi after the latter assumed office of the chief minister of the first BJP government in the state. Welcoming the consul general, the CM emphasised on strengthening partnership between US and Odisha. With a pool of trained manpower, availability of land, water and energy, Majhi sought cooperation of the US consul in facilitating larger participation of US industries in the upcoming Utkarsh Utkal Conclave (formerly Make-in-Odisha) which will be held six to seven months from now. Majhi also expressed his keenness for collaboration with US universities in frontier areas like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. He sought cooperation in higher education with partnership between US and Odisha universities.

The CM invited American companies to explore the vast potential of Odisha and its vibrant culture, rich heritage and natural beauty.

The US consul general said the industrial climate in Odisha is encouraging and US is keen to partner with the state. She said US is interested to support the state in all possible sectors.