Odisha govt purges 5T, Mo Sarkar evaluation from CCRs of employees

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant decision, the state government on Wednesday removed ‘5T charter’ and ‘Mo Sarkar’, the two important policies of the erstwhile BJD government, from the Confidential Character Roll (CCR) and Performance Appraisal Report (PAR) of employees and restored the procedure prevailing before 2019-20.

A letter issued by the additional secretary of the General Administration and Public Grievance department Shashanka Sekhar Das to all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries on Wednesday stated that evaluation based on 5T charter and Mo Sarkar does have any requirement in the present situation for CCR/PAR of all government (A,B,C) category employees. Therefore, the state government has taken a policy decision to restore CCR/PAR prevailing before 2019-20 for all categories of employees from 2024-25, it stated.

The BJD government had decided to reflect the implementation of 5T charter and Mo Sarkar initiatives in the PAR of different categories of government employees by a notification issued on July 31, 2019, after the then chief minister Naveen Patnaik returned to power for the fifth consecutive time.

As per the notification, 20 per cent weightage was accorded in the CCR for the performance of government employees in the implementation of 5T components. Out of the allotted 20 per cent weightage for 5T charter, five per cent was assigned for performance under Mo Sarkar initiative.

The 5T charter was based on the philosophy that transparency, teamwork, technology and time leads to transformation. It advocated timely completion of all works transparently with the cooperation of all concerned.

Under the Mo Sarkar initiative, the chief minister and other ministers talked to common citizens to seek their feedback on the kind of response and service they received after they visited government facilities. Initially, Mo Sarkar was launched in police stations and hospitals. Later on, it was extended to all departments.