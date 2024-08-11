Balasore MP Sarangi seeks more focus on tribal development schemes in Odisha

BARIPADA: Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Saturday urged Union Tribal Affairs minister Jual Oram to implement welfare schemes for tribals in Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts.

In a meeting with Oram in New Delhi, Sarangi sought implementation of development and welfare schemes for tribal communities of both the districts. The MP said Balasore parliamentary constituency comprises 12 per cent ST population (around 3.5 lakh people).

For the development of the community people in two districts, he demanded a tribal museum depicting the origin and evolution, culture and ethnic skills of the tribal population of the region at Betnoti in Mayurbhanj district. Besides, he sought setting up of a tribal haat for organising exhibitions and sale of tribal art and handicraft, handlooms and minor forest produce of the people of the region to augment their existing livelihood at Badasahi block of Mayurbhanj district.

Sarangi also sought a cultural exchange centre for ST communities across the country for knowledge sharing of their best practices that can promote tribal art, culture and harmony in the existing university at Balasore along with setting up of a tribal university in Balasore or Mayurbhanj district. The MP also demanded organising a tribal carnival at both the districts.