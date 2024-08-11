Plans to shift minerals from Odisha to other states: BJD

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Saturday alleged that the new railway projects approved by the CCEA will be utilised only to transport minerals from Odisha to other states.

The party alleged that Junagarh-Nabarangpur and Malkangiri-Bhadrachalam railway projects will help Andhra Pradesh and have been approved to satisfy TDP supremo Chandra Babu Naidu who is a key partner of NDA government at the Centre.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said Gunupur-Therubali railway line was announced in the 2017-18 union budget. But during the last seven years, the project work has not progressed even after the state government provided land for it.

He further claimed Badampahar-Kendujhargarh railway line project is meant to transport minerals from Keonjhar to other states. Similarly, Junagarh-Nabarangpur and Malkangiri-Bhadrachalam railway lines will be used to transport coal and iron ore to other states.

However, BJP’s state president Manmohan Samal said the projects approved by CCEA will help in strengthening railway infrastructure in Odisha and economic development of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur.