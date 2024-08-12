Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia orders early compensation to farmers affected by elephant attack in Odisha

BARIPADA: Minister for Forest, Environment, and Climate Change, Labour, and Employees State Insurance Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia, has directed forest department officials to promptly submit a proposal to the state government for immediate compensation to those affected by wild animals, particularly elephants.

During a review meeting at Machabandha in Baripada forest division, attended by Baripada MLA Prakash Soren, Udala MLA Bhaskar Modei, former MLA Kendra Soren, and other key officials, the minister emphasised the need for urgent action in case of animal attacks.

He said the growing issue of elephants from Jharkhand and West Bengal staying longer in the Mayurbhanj district, is causing large scale damage to crops, homes, and even leading to human casualties. “Technical and administrative delays have hindered timely compensation for affected individuals. There is an immediate need for system improvements,” he added. Once the proposal is submitted, he assured that a high-level discussion would be held to address the issue.

The minister suggested engaging local communities in implementing schemes for the development of the Similipal Tiger Reserve, including the creation of more nature camps and eco-tourism opportunities. He also instructed the district labour officer to increase labour registrations and raise awareness about government benefits.

“It is also important to organise panchayat-level workshops to educate labourers on the advantages of registering with the Labour department,” the minister asserted.