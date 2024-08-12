Traffic disrupted as road repair works halt midway in Odisha

JEYPORE: Traffic woes in Jeypore town have worsened following the closure of the Panchanan Temple to Jayanagar Chowk road, one of the busiest routes in the area, due to a weakened embankment caused by ongoing renovation work on the Jaganath Sagar water body.

The Jeypore municipality had initiated a Rs 21 crore project to renovate the historic Jaganath Sagar, with work conducted from April to July using heavy machinery. To facilitate the drainage of water from the pond into the nearby Sati river, contractors cut a 32-foot stretch of road from Panchanan Temple to Jayanagar Chowk, which runs along the embankment.

However, the onset of the monsoon forced authorities to halt the renovation work and temporarily fill the cut road to allow traffic movement.

Unfortunately, the temporary filling was done inadequately, leading to further soil erosion. As a result, the road has become unsafe for vehicular traffic, particularly for large vehicles. This road closure has severely impacted commuters who rely on it to connect to Kundra, Boipariguda, Malkangiri, Lamataput, and even Andhra Pradesh.

The one-kilometer stretch closure has diverted traffic to the Main Road and Bypass Road, increasing traffic congestion in these areas. Commuters now have to take longer routes through Indira Chowk and MG Chowk to reach their destinations.

Jeypore municipality engineer PK Acharya acknowledged the issue, stating the road from Panchanan Temple to Jayanagar Chowk has been closed to heavy vehicles due to the weakened embankment caused by heavy rains. “Efforts are underway to stabilise the embankment in coordination with PWD authorities as soon as rains subside,” he added.