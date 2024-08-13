CM Majhi launches ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign from Lok Seba Bhawan here with an appeal to people to hoist the national flag at their residences ahead of 78th Independence Day.

The chief minister launched the campaign by writing ‘Jay Hind’ on a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ canvas at the state secretariat. Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida, Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Revenue minister Suresh Pujari, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development minister Gokulananda Mallik also signed on the canvas before Majhi waved an Indian flag to mark the launch of the campaign.

The chief minister said, “The Tricolour is a matter of pride for all citizens of the country. This initiative is meant to ignite a deep sense of patriotism within every citizen and foster a greater understanding of the significance of our national flag.”

He said people from every nook and corner of the country have joined the campaign following an appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in the initiative to make it a mass movement.

The chief minister requested citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes and post its pictures on social media. The deputy chief minister said the campaign will run in every district under the supervision of respective collector. Every school, college and house will hoist the Tricolour, she added.

The campaign started by BJP from August 11 will continue till August 15. The party has been distributing national flags across the state.