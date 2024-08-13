Odisha doctor arrested for 'raping' two patients at government hospital

CUTTACK: A doctor has been arrested for allegedly raping two women patients at the SCB Medical College and Hospital here, police said on Tuesday.

The alleged incident took place on Sunday when the two women had come to the cardiology department of the government hospital for an echocardiogram test.

Cuttack Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Anil Mishra said that based on a complaint from the two patients, the Mangalabag police registered a case on Monday.

The health and family welfare department has set up a three-member inquiry committee to probe into the allegations against the resident doctor.