Online game losses, debt claim Jajpur youth’s life

JAJPUR: In a tragic incident, a 22-year-old youth ended his life allegedly after suffering loss in online mobile games and consequent loan burden to cover the financial damages.

The incident took place late on Sunday in Kadubani village under Kaliapani police limits of Jajpur district.

The deceased, identified as Srinivasa Nayak, was the only son of local resident Brajabandhu Nayak, police said.

Sources said, Srinivasa had dinner with his family before he went to his bedroom on Sunday night. When he didn’t wake up in the morning, the concerned family members knocked on his doors. After repeated attempts went unanswered, his family broke open the door and found his body hanging from the ceiling.

Employed as a contract worker with a private mining company in Sukinda chromites valley, Srinivasa had allegedly incurred financial losses amounting to several lakhs of rupees while playing online game on his mobile phone. To cover the losses, he had taken loans from various self help groups of his village.

With pressure from moneylenders to repay the debts growing, the 22-year-old is believed to have taken the drastic step.

Kaliapani police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for post mortem. After registering an unnatural death case, police have started an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the death of Srinivasa.

“We are investigating the case to ascertain the circumstances leading to the suicide of the youth. We are also examining his bank records which may shed further light on the reasons behind his decision,” said a police officer.