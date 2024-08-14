Centre greenlights Rs 15,000 crore for Odisha highway projects

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Tuesday agreed in principle to execute four highway projects worth Rs 15,000 crore proposed by the state government.

Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari reviewed the progress of 51 ongoing national highway projects in Odisha in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and state Works minister Prithiviraj Harichandan at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Projects worth Rs 21,650 crore were discussed at the review meeting.

The chief minister requested Gadkari to consider Odisha’s proposal for six-laning of 60 km-long Bhubaneswar-Puri highway at an estimated cost of Rs 1,800 crore, 200 km of Chandikhole-Barbil at Rs 10,000 crore, four-laning of 54 km-long Khurda-Nayagarh (NH-57) at Rs 1,100 crore and four-laning of 46 km of Kesinga-Junagarh (NH-26) at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore. It was decided that the ministry will take steps for preparing detailed project reports (DPRs) of the four projects. The chief minister informed Gadkari that Rs 2,500 crore has been sanctioned for two-laning of 246 km Koraput-Podamari project (NH-326) while Rs 500 crore has been disbursed this year under the Central Roads and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) and additional funds if required will be sanctioned.