AI to manage devotees movement in Shree Jagannath temple in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: With the opening of four gates of the Shree Jagannath temple leading to chaotic situations frequently, the shrine administration has decided to take the help of artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline movement of devotees.

Temple officials said the objective of using AI is to generate actionable data on crowd movement at various points like Lions Gate, Baishi Pahacha, Sata Pahacha, Chakada, Ananda Bazaar, Natya Mandap and Jagamohan.

“Through AI solutions, we can accurately and efficiently monitor and regulate the number of devotees who enter the temple for darshan at any given point of time. Currently, crowd management in the shrine is being done manually and there is only one manual footfall counting system on its premises,” said collector and deputy chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Siddharth Shankar Swain.

By using advanced sensor technologies like infrared or video-analytics, realtime data on devotees’ flow into the shrine can be generated enabling authorities to optimise crowd movement at different locations and scheduling ‘darshan’. “For example, if the capacity of Jagamohan is to hold 1,000 devotees at a given point of time and there are already 1,000 people inside it, the AI solution can give us data regarding it and accordingly, we can regulate movement of devotees during that point of time,” the collector explained.